Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old man as police conduct a murder investigation in Leeds.

The victim has been named locally as Harry Abbott, with tributes paid to him by friends and family on social media.

One person wrote: “Please take things easy up there! Rest peacefully. We will always think of you.”

Another tribute read: “I love you bro never forget that RIP.”

Emergency services attended St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills just after 12pm yesterday following a report of a man being thrown from a vehicle on to a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Enquiries suggest the deceased was injured in an altercation on Parkside View in Seacroft, before being driven to the Harehills area.

The vehicle believed to have been used, a dark-coloured Ford Focus, was found in Amberton Crescent in Gipton, and has been recovered for further investigation.

Councillor Mothin Ali, who represents the Gipton and Harehills ward on Leeds City Council, said that those in the area have been left stunned by the incident.

He said: “It’s absolutely heart breaking. It’s really, really tragic.”

Cordons on Wilfred’s Crescent and Amberton Crescent in Harehills, have both been lifted. | National World

The young man’s body was found on St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills at around midday and members of the public tried to give him first aid, Coun Ali said, before he died.

Coun Ali said: “I spoke to one of the neighbours and she witnessed the whole thing. She didn’t know what to do.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is really surprised by it and not sure how to react.”

He said that he visited the street on Wednesday afternoon and people were leaving flowers.

Investigative work has continued today, with scenes in Parkside View and Amberton Crescent.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is a very serious incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries including house to house, CCTV and forensics.

“While the motive at this time remains unclear, we believe this was a targeted attack.

“We are working with the local neighbourhood policing team and patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the above areas at around 12pm yesterday to come forward, as they may be able to assist with this investigation.”

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat option, quoting log 650 of 8 October. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.