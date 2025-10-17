Police are continuing to search for a teenager wanted over the murder of Harry Abbott in Harehills.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing continue to appeal for the public’s help in tracing Alfie Milburn, aged 19, from the Seacroft/Whinmoor area of Leeds.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Milburn. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Focus being abandoned in Amberton Crescent in Gipton at around 12.40pm on October 8.

Speaking previously, Senior Investigating Officer DCI Matt Holdsworth, said: “Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Alfie Milburn, he knows he is wanted for this crime. I would appeal directly to Alfie to hand himself in. Anyone who is seen to be helping Alfie is committing a crime and will be arrested.

“If anyone see’s Alfie or who knows where he is, do not approach him but report this to us by calling 999.”

Several arrests have been made in relation to the wider incident. On Monday,19-year-olds; Jack Rider, of Conway Place, and Dylan Earp, of Cross Green Lane, were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. Earp is also charged with possession of a bladed article and Rider has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 999, or by using the 101LiveChat option online quoting crime reference 13250577636.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.