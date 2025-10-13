Police are continuing their investigation after naming a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Leeds teenager who was stabbed and thrown from a car.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The murder of 19-year-old Harry Abbott has so far led to a number of arrests, with police investigating at several locations across the city.

Detectives believe Harry was stabbed in an altercation on Parkside View in Seacroft at just before noon on Wednesday, October 8, before being taken in a car to St Wilfred’s Crescent, where he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating several locations in Leeds. | Tony Johnson

Reports of the crime were first received around noon on Wednesday, and police quickly set up scenes at Parkside View, St Wilfred's Crescent, and Amberton Crescent. Ironwood View was also cordoned off.

Flowers have been left at St Wilfred’s Crescent paying tribute to Harry, while local councillor Salma Arif said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the murder. She added: “At this difficult time, I ask that we all come together in compassion and support for one another as the investigation continues.”

Have there been any arrests and what do we know of the suspects?

Detectives have made several arrests, including three men aged 19, 22, and 27, on suspicion of aggravated burglary in relation to this matter. They remain in custody.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed pending further enquiries. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the murder and is in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team issued a wanted appeal for 19-year-old Alfie Milburn from the Seacroft and Whinmoor area of Leeds.

Police are searching for Alfie Milburn. | WYP

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “Our investigation into Harry’s murder remains ongoing. We have now arrested six people for various offences in connection with the incident.

“Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Alfie Milburn; he knows he is wanted for this crime.

“I would appeal directly to Alfie to hand himself in. Anyone who is seen to be helping Alfie is committing a crime and will be arrested. If anyone sees Alfie or who knows where he is, do not approach him but report this to us by calling 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Focus being abandoned in Amberton Crescent in Gipton at around 12.40pm on the same day.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 999, or by using the live chat option online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250577636

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.