Harehills death: Police pictured inside Leeds home as murder investigation continues - everything we know

Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Police have been pictured inside a home in Leeds as investigations into the death of a man continue.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Leeds yesterday (Wednesday, October 8).

He was found with serious injuries but died a short time later. Here’s everything we know so far...

Police were pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft.placeholder image
Police were pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft. | Tony Johnson

What happened?

At around 12pm yesterday afternoon, police received a report that a man was found lying in the street with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and a murder investigation was launched. He has not yet been formally identified.

Where did it happen?

The man was found seriously injured on Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills.

Subsequent police scenes were put in place on Parkside View and Amberton Crescent.

What do we know?

Police were pictured entering a property on Parkside View, Seacroft on Thursday morning as investigations into the murder continue.

Located a short five minute drive from the initial crime scene, Ironwood View has also been cordoned off.

Ironwood View has also now been cordoned off.placeholder image
Ironwood View has also now been cordoned off. | Tony Johnson

Has anyone been arrested?

The Yorkshire Evening Post understand that no formal arrests have been made at this stage as investigations continue.

Cordons on Wilfred’s Crescent and Amberton Crescent in Harehills, have both been lifted. Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

What should I do if I have any information?

Leeds CID are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas around 12pm who may have witnessed anything to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting log 650 of October 8. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

