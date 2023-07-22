Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: Photo memories take you back to Harehills in the 1980s

It was the decade a community made a stand to save an 80-year-old butcher’s shop which was threatened with the chop.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

More than 500 customers backed a fight to save George Stephenson’s one of five shops on Harehills Lane threatened with demolition. Council chiefs wanted to knock down the row of five terraced shops at the junction with Foundry Approach because they were on the route of the proposed elevated transport system from Whinmoor to Middleton. The threat of the bulldozer had left Stephen Catley, whose dad started work in the butcher’s when it opened in 1908 and his partner David Lemon devastated. This was the 1980s and is one of 12 photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life in the suburb. Other shops in focus include Parmar’s, Grandways and Amrik’s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s.

1. Harehills in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Harehills in the 1980s. Photo: YPN

Electrical retailer Amrik's on Harehills Lane was the place to go for hi-fi, TV and video. Pictured in August 1986.

2. Harehills in the 1980s

Electrical retailer Amrik's on Harehills Lane was the place to go for hi-fi, TV and video. Pictured in August 1986. Photo: YPN

An army of painters gets to work on empty houses in June 1981.

3. Harehills in the 1980s

An army of painters gets to work on empty houses in June 1981. Photo: YPN

Cars parked on Nice Avenue in April 1982.

4. Harehills in the 1980s

Cars parked on Nice Avenue in April 1982. Photo: YPN

