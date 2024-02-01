1. Harehills in the early 2000s
Did you enjoy a drink here back ion the day? The Compton Arms pub pictured in May 2003. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Leeds United defendetr Michael Duberry officially opened the Elford Youth Club, held at St Aidan's Church in May 2001. He is pictured along side young Kane Adams and Leeds United development community football coach Andrea Loberto with other club members looking on. Photo: James Hardisty
Harehills own Imran Mughal pictured in September 2003 who had just returned from cycling across six European countries in four weeks Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
BBC director General Greg Dyke on a visit to Compton Library in October 2003. He is pictured in the new BBC radio studio at the library. Photo: Gerard Binks
Shop worker Ranjit Sindhar at Hansa Stores in October 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
June 2003 and Year 6 teacher Joanne Burton helps Harehills Primary School pupils, from left, Abdi-Rashid Kassim, Dean Johnson, Misba Hussain and Mustafa Ghulam as part of a Learning Support scheme. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe