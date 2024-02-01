Leeds news you can trust since 1890
39 happy photos take you back to Harehills in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Harehills during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community such as pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 11 nostalgic photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a drink here back ion the day? The Compton Arms pub pictured in May 2003.

1. Harehills in the early 2000s

Did you enjoy a drink here back ion the day? The Compton Arms pub pictured in May 2003. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Leeds United defendetr Michael Duberry officially opened the Elford Youth Club, held at St Aidan's Church in May 2001. He is pictured along side young Kane Adams and Leeds United development community football coach Andrea Loberto with other club members looking on.

2. Harehills in the early 2000s

Leeds United defendetr Michael Duberry officially opened the Elford Youth Club, held at St Aidan's Church in May 2001. He is pictured along side young Kane Adams and Leeds United development community football coach Andrea Loberto with other club members looking on. Photo: James Hardisty

Harehills own Imran Mughal pictured in September 2003 who had just returned from cycling across six European countries in four weeks

3. Harehills in the early 2000s

Harehills own Imran Mughal pictured in September 2003 who had just returned from cycling across six European countries in four weeks Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

BBC director General Greg Dyke on a visit to Compton Library in October 2003. He is pictured in the new BBC radio studio at the library.

4. Harehills in the early 2000s

BBC director General Greg Dyke on a visit to Compton Library in October 2003. He is pictured in the new BBC radio studio at the library. Photo: Gerard Binks

Shop worker Ranjit Sindhar at Hansa Stores in October 2003.

5. Harehills in the early 2000s

Shop worker Ranjit Sindhar at Hansa Stores in October 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

June 2003 and Year 6 teacher Joanne Burton helps Harehills Primary School pupils, from left, Abdi-Rashid Kassim, Dean Johnson, Misba Hussain and Mustafa Ghulam as part of a Learning Support scheme.

6. Harehills in the early 2000s

June 2003 and Year 6 teacher Joanne Burton helps Harehills Primary School pupils, from left, Abdi-Rashid Kassim, Dean Johnson, Misba Hussain and Mustafa Ghulam as part of a Learning Support scheme. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

