First Bus are set to introduce a range of bus fare changes across West Yorkshire from today.

The lead operator are simplifying their ticket range and introducing some fare changes across their services from today (Sunday, July 14).

This is part of their regular annual review to continue developing a sustainable bus network and single tickets will remain capped at £2 as part of the Mayor's Fare.

For the cheapest single fare and most flexible way to travel, simply 'Tap on' your bus with a card or mobile device on the ticket machine by your driver and 'Tap off' your bus using the same card/device on the reader attached to the pole as you exit.

The full list of changes from today are as follows.

  • Adult Single - £1.60-£1.70
  • Adult Single tap on/off - £1.80-£1.85
  • Max daily price - £4.50-£4.75
  • Max weekly price - £22.00-£24.00
  • First Day Day - £4.50-£4.75
  • Adult return - Various-No longer available
  • First Week - £22.00-£24.00
  • First Month - £80.00-£84.00
  • First Year - £818.00-£850.00
  • First Day Group (now valid 7 days a week) - £8.75-£11.00
  • First Day Weekend Group - £6.00-No longer available
  • First Unlimited - £76.00-No longer available
  • Commuter Travel Club - £70.00-£75.50

Student fare changes

  • First Single University - £1.40/£1.50-£1.60
  • First Month Student - £65.00-£70.00
  • First Term 1 Student - £195.00-£210.00
  • First Term 2 Student -£165.00-£175.00
  • First Term 3 Student - £165.00-£175.00
  • First Term 2 & 3 Student - £315.00-£335.00
  • First All Term Student - £400.00-£420.00
  • First Annual Student - £430.00-£460.00
