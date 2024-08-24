Bradford: Police arrest two more murder suspects after woman and three children killed in house fire
A number of warrants were executed by police overnight in the Keighley area.
It follows a murder investigation being launched following the tragic incident on Westbury Road on Wednesday (August 21).
Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle – died after their home was deliberately set alight in the early hours of the morning.
Two men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Scenes remain in place for searches at a number of addresses on Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street.
A 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.
“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.
“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”
Anyone who can assist the investigation has been asked to call 101 or use the Live Chat facility quoting log 107 of August 21.
Information can also be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.