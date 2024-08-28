Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a mother and her three children in a house fire.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following the blaze at their home in Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21.

Earlier today (Wednesday, August 28), Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, appeared before a district judge at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Both defendants are accused of murdering Ms Gawith and the three children. | Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Both defendants are accused of murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Antonia Gawith.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses during the brief hearing and were not asked to indicate pleas to the charges.

Flanked by two dock officers, Sunderland wore a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, while Shabir wore a black zipped top.

District Judge Alexander Boyd remanded the defendants in custody until their next hearing at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

Police said Sunderland was arrested following police inquiries in the Keighley area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning. Shabir was arrested when he attended a police station on the same day.

West Yorkshire Police said four other people remain under investigation, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

In a statement issued last week, the family of the victims said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.