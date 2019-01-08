The different speed cameras which can catch speeding drivers on Yorkshire roads

12 types of speed camera which catch drivers in Yorkshire and how they work

We have all seen them, those little yellow boxes on the side of the road catching speeding drivers, and arguably they have a role to play in keeping us safe.

But did you know just how many different speed cameras there are operating on our roads? From average speed cameras to overhead cameras, mobile cameras, speedguns and night cameras, it's easy to get confused. Here's a guide to the most common camera types on Yorkshire's roads.

On motorways, these tend to be used during roadworks rather than all the time. They are different to normal motorway cameras. They record your speed between two points and calculate an AVERAGE of your speed overall.

1. Motorway Average Speed Cameras

On motorways, these tend to be used during roadworks rather than all the time. They are different to normal motorway cameras. They record your speed between two points and calculate an AVERAGE of your speed overall.
other
Buy a Photo
These can be overhead or on the floor. They ONLY trigger when you speed past them - different to average speed cameras. They used to only be switched on when the overhead signs are on, but the new Smart ones can catch anyone at any time.

2. Overhead Smart Motorway cameras

These can be overhead or on the floor. They ONLY trigger when you speed past them - different to average speed cameras. They used to only be switched on when the overhead signs are on, but the new Smart ones can catch anyone at any time.
other
Buy a Photo
These are used by police or volunteers at the side of the residential roads. The RADAR speed devices capture the speed of any passing car. They are highly visible patrols and anyone caught speeding can be issued a ticket.

3. Handheld speedguns

These are used by police or volunteers at the side of the residential roads. The RADAR speed devices capture the speed of any passing car. They are highly visible patrols and anyone caught speeding can be issued a ticket.
other
Buy a Photo
These work in the same way as overhead cameras, but are positioned on the floor. They don't tend to be used these days but they trigger when driven past at speed.

4. Floor-based motorway speed cameras

These work in the same way as overhead cameras, but are positioned on the floor. They don't tend to be used these days but they trigger when driven past at speed.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3