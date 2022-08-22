Jack Harlow Leeds 2022: how to get tickets to O2 Academy gig, when’s the presale - full list of UK tour dates?
Despite pulling out of Leeds Festival 2022, the American rapper will still make an appearance in West Yorkshire this year.
Jack Harlow has confirmed a number of dates for a UK tour that will take place in 2022 - including a gig in Leeds.
The popular American rapper has been surrounded by controversy after pulling out of this year’s Leeds Festival to play at the MTV Music Video Awards (VMAs) instead.
Despite this, fans in Leeds will be happy to know that they will get a chance to watch the three-time Grammy award-nominated artist perform in West Yorkshire this year.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Jack Harlow playing in Leeds in 2022?
One of Jack Harlow’s last stops on his UK tour this year is in Leeds.
The 24-year-old musician will perform live at the O2 Academy on Monday, 7 November 2022.
Doors to the show will open at 7 pm.
How can I get tickets to Jack Harlow’s Leeds gig and is there a presale?
If you are looking to grab tickets to the Leeds show, you will need to go through the tour’s ticketing partner Live Nation.
There will be an exclusive Live Nation presale that will open at 9 am on Wednesday, 24 August 2022. To register for the presale, please visit the official LiveNation website.
Tickets will then go on general sale on Thursday, 25 August from 9 am.
For more information about the Leeds show and to purchase tickets when they go on sale, please visit the official page on the LiveNation website.
Where else is Jack Harlow playing on his UK tour?
The following is the full list of Jack Harlow’s UK tour dates:
NOVEMBER 2022
- 2 - O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 3 - OVO Arena Wembley, London
- 4 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 6 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 7 - O2 Academy, Leeds
- 8 - Rock City, Nottingham
