Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2022 has announced that Charli XCX and AJ Tracey have been added to its star-studded line-up .

The new additions will replace Jack Harlow and Maneskin, who dropped out of the festival on Monday.

Pop singer Charli XCX, who is known for songs such as ‘Boom Clap’ and ‘Boys’, will now perform at Bramham Park on Friday, 26 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London rapper AJ Tracey, who has created classics such as ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and ‘Thiago Silva’, will also play at the festival and is scheduled to perform on the final day of the event, which is Sunday, 28 August.

Organisers have had a tough time of late with three major act cancellations, starting when one of the six headliners, Rage Against The Machine, pulled out due to medical reasons last week .

However, it was revealed that Indie band The 1975 would replace them in the headline slot for Leeds Festival 2022.

Festival Republic have also had to deal with late cancellations from American rapper Jack Harlow and Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin, which was announced on Monday.

The pair had dropped out due to a ‘scheduling conflict’ as they are due to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) which takes place on the same weekend as Leeds Festival 2022.