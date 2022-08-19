Leeds Festival 2022: Charli XCX and AJ Tracey to perform at Bramham Park, replacing Jack Harlow and Maneskin
Jack Harlow and Maneskin are two of three cancellations after Rage Against The Machine pulled out of the festival last week.
Leeds Festival 2022 has announced that Charli XCX and AJ Tracey have been added to its star-studded line-up.
The new additions will replace Jack Harlow and Maneskin, who dropped out of the festival on Monday.
Pop singer Charli XCX, who is known for songs such as ‘Boom Clap’ and ‘Boys’, will now perform at Bramham Park on Friday, 26 August.
London rapper AJ Tracey, who has created classics such as ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and ‘Thiago Silva’, will also play at the festival and is scheduled to perform on the final day of the event, which is Sunday, 28 August.
Organisers have had a tough time of late with three major act cancellations, starting when one of the six headliners, Rage Against The Machine, pulled out due to medical reasons last week.
However, it was revealed that Indie band The 1975 would replace them in the headline slot for Leeds Festival 2022.
Festival Republic have also had to deal with late cancellations from American rapper Jack Harlow and Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin, which was announced on Monday.
The pair had dropped out due to a ‘scheduling conflict’ as they are due to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) which takes place on the same weekend as Leeds Festival 2022.
Leeds and Reading Festival organisers released a statement in reaction to the news, which read: “We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Maneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend that they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds.”