Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is clear from the second you arrive at Elland Road that its next-door neighbours are devoted to the club.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home of Leeds United football club is regarded by thousands of fans worldwide as one of the most sacred places on earth. Every week, it attracts around 36,000 supporters who either support the home club or its opponent.

Having spent my student years in Headingley, just a few streets from Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket Clubs' stomping grounds, I do have some experience with flood lights lighting up one's bedroom and the sound of cheering fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellland Road regularly attracts around 36,000 football fans on match days. | James Hardisty

But while Headingley Stadium is surrounded by HMOs hosting many of the city's students, Elland Road sits next to suburban residential streets with mainly families and professionals - and many houses dons Leeds United flags, logos and even murals.

To find out what it's like to live in the shadow of a 36,000-capacity football stadium, I headed down to the area myself to speak with some of the residents.

Walking along the main road, Elland Road hosts a massive Leeds United shop, while The Old Peacock, a well-known watering hole with fans, sits just across the street along with a variety of other Leeds-inspired cafes and restaurants.

Just a few yards away, on Heath Crescent, Karen Freeman is taking her dog for a walk. Having moved in just a year ago, she tells me that while the proximity to the ground wasn't the main reason for the move, her husband and daughter - both devoted Leeds supporters - are especially happy with their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She tells me the neighbourhood is great, but with the lack of a major supermarket, it might be "a bit difficult" for people who don't have a car.

Karen Freeman and Brian Braithwait both live next to Elland Road football stadium. | Yorkshire Evening Post

She said: "The only thing you've got to remember is that after the game they close the road for around an hour. You can get out, but you can only go one way and it will take you forever.

"You just have to remember when [Leeds United] are playing at home. But you get used to it."

Brian Braithwait, a lifelong Leeds United fan, has lived on Wesley Street for 20 years. For him, the main issue with living so close to Elland Road is the number of cars that park near the grounds on match day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We have been campaigning for [Canonbury Terrace] to be double yellowed because it's permit-only parking, but nobody takes any notice of it.

"The parking wardens come around and give several tickets to people every time, but they couldn't give a monkey's."

Canonbury Terrace is a tiny cul-de-sac just behind the main car park, which several residents use to park their vehicles. On match day, they often get blocked in completely by illegally parked cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a couple of hours before and after the match we're like prisoners in our own house."

Leeds United is everywhere you look in the neighbourhood. | Yorkshire Evening Post

While the plans are nowhere near set in stone, Mr Braithwait welcomes the redevelopment, saying it's "great" that more people will be able to enjoy Leeds United. But more fans would mean more cars, he added.

Despite the noise and bustle of the streets during match days, it's clear that residents wouldn't live anywhere else. After all, the city is loud and proud of its talent and any celebration of such makes living here a more than enjoyable experience.