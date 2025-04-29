Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United and Leeds City Council have revealed details of Monday May 5's Premier League promotion parade.

Last Monday's 6-0 win over Stoke City, coupled with Burnley's win over Sheffield United, confirmed that Daniel Farke had masterminded the club's return to the top flight at the second time of asking. Leeds hope that by the time they board the open top bus next Monday they will be celebrating a Championship league title. Having beaten Bristol City 4-0 in their penultimate game of the season at Elland Road, Leeds travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday knowing that a win will crown them champions.

The club plan to parade in the city regardless of how the weekend's results pan out, due to the costs involved in preparing the city for such an event. They have now confirmed that the parade will take place on Monday, with the squad due to arrive in the city centre around 1pm to be paraded in a mile-long loop for up to 90 minutes. There will be no single focal point for the celebrations due to the expected turnout but Farke and his players will address the crowds as they travel around the city centre.

"Large crowds are expected to turn out to show their appreciation for the Whites on a Bank Holiday afternoon that promises to live long in the memory. The parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane. The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

"Farke and the players will be ‘on the mic’ and interacting with fans throughout the parade, meaning everyone – no matter where they are along the route – will get the same special experience and enjoy what is sure to be a city centre-wide carnival atmosphere. People who cannot make it to the event will be able to follow proceedings via a live stream on LUTV. The parade has been organised by the club in conjunction with Leeds City Council and with support from agencies including West Yorkshire Police."

Supporters intending to join the celebrations have been asked to plan their journeys carefully in advance, with a programme of road closures and traffic restrictions due to be in place across much of the city centre between 8am and 5pm on Monday. Emergency service access will be maintained throughout.

Leeds United's chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg has thanked the local authorities for their work in facilitating a celebration that the city and its club were denied by Covid-19 restrictions in 2020. He said: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate our promotion to the Premier League with a parade across Leeds city centre.

“Sadly, due to restrictions when we were last promoted to the top-flight in 2020, it wasn’t possible for a bus parade to take place, so we’re now delighted to be able to celebrate this promotion properly with our supporters.

“On behalf of the club I would like to thank everybody who has helped pull the parade together behind the scenes and at local authority level, I’m sure next Monday will be a great occasion for the whole city.”

Leader of the city council James Lewis expects fans to line the entire route to celebrate their promotion heroes. He said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work with Leeds United to give players and fans the chance to celebrate promotion

together.

“As a season ticket holder at Elland Road, I know how much this football club means to its supporters and indeed Leeds as a whole.

“The name of Leeds United is already known all around the world, but being in the Premier League raises the profile of the club still further and will also bring wider economic benefits to the city.

“I’m looking forward to seeing fans out enjoying themselves, it should be a wonderful spectacle. By lining the entirety of the route, they’ll be able to secure a great view of the parade and help create a party atmosphere right across the city centre.”

Lord Mayor of Leeds coun Abigail Marshall Katung added her congratulations to Leeds United. She said: “Winning promotion is a

marvellous achievement by Daniel Farke and his players, they really have done the whole of Leeds proud over the course of the season.

“Leeds United’s ups and downs are woven into the fabric of life here and, as the city’s Lord Mayor, it’s my absolute pleasure to see them back where they belong.

“I know the club’s fans have been in party mood since promotion was secured and I’m sure they will relish the opportunity to continue their celebrations at next week’s parade.”