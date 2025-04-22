Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League will bring a major boost to the city’s economy, as a leading business figure argued the promotion will put Leeds “on the world map”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID (Business Improvement District), told the YEP that the impact of top-flight football would be felt across sectors from tourism to hospitality.

Andrew Cooper said that the impact of Leeds' promotion would be felt in business. | National World

“I think it’s great for the city,” he said. “The Premier League has a huge profile globally, so this truly means that Leeds is on the world map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football has a massive impact on business. On a micro-level, it means that more people will be coming to Leeds which is good for hotels and restaurants.

“And on a macro-level, it boosts the city’s profile to the rest of the world.”

Leeds United secured promotion back to the top tier after a dramatic Sunday, that saw a 6-0 win at Elland Road against Stoke City. | National World

Leeds United secured promotion back to the top tier after a dramatic Sunday, that saw a 6-0 win at Elland Road against Stoke City. The club’s success is expected to attract thousands more visitors on matchdays, as well as increased attention from media and fans overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cooper added: “I’m a football fan myself, so I remember the joy when Leeds went up last time - and, of course, the disappointment when they were relegated. The club is back up there - and it deserves to be. The impact on tourism will be massive.”

LeedsBID, which works on projects to enhance the city centre and is funded by a levy from local businesses, plans to play an active role in supporting the city’s story as it returns to the national stage.

Mr Cooper explained: “We are supported by businesses that pay a levy for projects in the city. One of those projects is telling the story of Leeds - so we will be supporting in that way.”