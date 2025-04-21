Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are promoted back to the Premier League following a 6-0 win at home to Stoke City and Burnley's defeat of Sheffield United.

Leeds United celebrated a return to the Premier League on Monday evening following the conclusion of Burnley's victory against Sheffield United.

The Whites remain in pole position to go up as champions having moved onto 94 points, joint with Burnley who saw off Chris Wilder's Blades at Turf Moor to confirm their own automatic promotion.

Leeds have surpassed their points tally from last season, in which the team narrowly missed out on finishing in the top two and were beaten in the play-off final by Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

This time around, Daniel Farke and his team have booked a place in the Premier League for next season with a guaranteed top two finish.

Leeds have two fixtures of the league season remaining, at home to Bristol City next Monday and away at Plymouth Argyle on the final day. The Whites' title aspirations are likely to go down to the wire due to the 94-point tally currently shared by fellow promotion winners Burnley.

Supporters filed out of Elland Road after demolishing Stoke and into nearby pubs and bars to watch the 5:30pm kick-off between Burnley and Sheffield United, before many returned to Elland Road to revel in the celebrations. Leeds' players, meanwhile, watched the game inside the Bremner Suite at Elland Road as promotion was confirmed by Burnley's 2-1 win.

Leeds' 2025/26 campaign will begin the weekend of 16/17 August, 2025, once again in the Premier League.

