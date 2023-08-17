The club, in partnership with Hunters Coaches, will oversee the resumption of the services to and from Elland Road. Starting ahead of tomorrow night’s crunch match with West Bromwich Albion, the service will operate from two-and-a-half hours prior to kick off and return post-match, on a priority route from the ground.

The Whites are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign and looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Whites boss Daniel Farke was without ten players for the trip to St Andrew’s including Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the club said: “Leeds United can confirm that the Park & Ride services from Stourton Park and Temple Green Park will resume on Friday night, for the Sky Bet Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The club will oversee the resumption of the services to and from Elland Road. Picture: Tony Johnson

“This service is being introduced on a trial basis and supporters are able to purchase tickets online. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced at £5.50 per person or £20 per car (based on 4 people sharing). Online booking fees apply.”

Stourton Park and Ride is situated at Junction 7 on the M621 and can be accessed directly from the M621 Motorway, A61 Wakefield Road and A639 Leeds Road to Pontefract Road, catering for trips from the South and South/West of the city. Postcode: LS10 1FF.