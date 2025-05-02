Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on the expansion of Elland Road is due to begin in September this year, according to planning application documents.

Leeds United have submitted a hybrid planning application finalising their vision for the expanded West Stand at Elland Road, in conjunction with an intended outline for the construction of an additional tier on the North Stand.

The Whites intend to begin work on the Elland Road site as early as September, according to The Athletic, but do not envisage building work on the West Stand to begin until the end of next season.

Elland Road’s western side is at the forefront of the planning application after the club were successful in agreeing the sale of council-owned Fullerton Park land which lies behind the John Charles West Stand.

This land will be essential during the building work as United construct a three-tier stand housing 17,750 seats.

The Athletic’s report states the final capacity of the enhanced Elland Road will be 53,000.

Only if Leeds are successful with future plans to develop the South Stand, will the possible maximum capacity rise to 56,500.

Norman Hunter Stand developments are not understood to have been included in the planning application documents.

It is also hoped building work on the stands, slated to begin May 2026, will not affect Elland Road’s operating capacity; the ‘phased’ construction allowing Leeds to avoid diminished attendances.

Should the outlined North Stand plans be finalised, the Don Revie Stand will reportedly see its capacity increase from just shy of 10,500 to 15,300 with the construction of an additional tier on top of the existing structure, which is not earmarked for demolition like the north-west corner.

Building work on the West Stand is expected to take two-and-a-half years to complete, according to the plans, finishing at the end of 2028.

Plans for North Stand expansion would see work completed two years later.

Leeds intend to construct a multi-function stadium for use on days when Leeds do not play and as an event space.

It is also estimated the final structure will generate over 100 additional jobs at the club and its foundation with a £20 million uplift to the local economy, as per the planning documents forecast.