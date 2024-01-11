A Leeds brewery is joining forces with a popular pub to reopen and revive a much-loved city centre venue.

The team behind Kirkstall Brewery and Whitelock’s Ale House, located in the city centre, are taking on The Victoria & Commercial Pub on Great George Street, pledging to restore the Grade II-listed pub to its former glory.

Located behind Leeds Town Hall, the historic Victoria Family & Commercial Hotel first opened in 1865. It is one of Leeds’ most enduring and well-loved Victorian buildings.

The upper floors of the The Victoria Hotel and the neighbouring Shenanigans Irish Pub are being redeveloped into student accommodation but the legendary pub itself is being left intact.

And Kirkstall Brewery and Whitelock’s Ale House are now taking on the restoration project, maintaining the traditional interior, installing a brand-new kitchen and upgrading the beer dispense equipment throughout the pub.

Steve Holt, founder of Kirkstall Brewery, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to preserve an icon of Leeds pub history.

“Our own pedigree of restoring historic pubs, such as The Cardigan Arms and The Kirkstall Bridge Inn, puts us in good stead for this project. Additionally, the chance to take on one of the most beautiful pubs in the city in partnership with Whitelock’s, Leeds’ oldest pub, was one we simply couldn’t pass up.”

Ed Mason, managing director of Whitelock’s Ale House and the co-founder of The Five Points Brewing Company, said: “We’ve had a close partnership with Steve and his team at Kirkstall Brewery for a long time, and we love their pubs, so when the opportunity came along to join forces it felt like a natural next step.

Pictured is Kirkstall Brewery founder Steve Holt, left, with Whitelock's Ale House managing director Ed Mason, right.

“And at a time when so many pubs are being lost, we are delighted to be able to work with the developer to ensure that this beautiful Victorian pub is preserved for future generations.”