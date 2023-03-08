News you can trust since 1890
17 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs which are still open in Leeds

These photo memories raise a glass to those proper old school pubs which have been serving up a pint and warm welcome for decades.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

The pubs showcased all boast amazing history and heritage with many still boasting original features from low wooden beams to stained glass windows as well as fireplaces and priest holes. Some now have been granted Grade II listed status while others boast interesting claims to fame. An each has a story to tell. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A focus on the last 'proper' old-school pubs which are still open in Leeds.

1. 'Proper' old-school pubs

A focus on the last 'proper' old-school pubs which are still open in Leeds.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Whitelock's has been serving fine food and exemplary drinks to locals and to visitors to Leeds city centre for more than 300 years.

2. Whitelock's

Whitelock's has been serving fine food and exemplary drinks to locals and to visitors to Leeds city centre for more than 300 years.

Photo: James Hardisty

This popular watering hole on Town Street in Farsley is the oldest original licensed Joshua Tetley public house. It was purchased by the company on November 11, 1890.

3. The Fleece

This popular watering hole on Town Street in Farsley is the oldest original licensed Joshua Tetley public house. It was purchased by the company on November 11, 1890.

Photo: Simon Jenkins

This Bardsey boozer boasts more than 1,000 years of history as well as an Inglenook fireplace, a Dutch oven, priest holes (pictured) and wooden beams.

4. The Bingley Arms

This Bardsey boozer boasts more than 1,000 years of history as well as an Inglenook fireplace, a Dutch oven, priest holes (pictured) and wooden beams.

Photo: Simon Hulme

