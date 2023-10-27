150-year-old brass handrails have been stolen from outside the oldest pub in Leeds city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Whitelock’s Ale House have been left devastated after the Victorian fixtures went missing on Wednesday morning (October 25), with CCTV footage catching a man rummaging in a suitcase outside the pub at around 6am.

As well as five large handrails, a metal door plate has also been stolen from the Turk’s Head Yard pub, which was founded in 1715 and is a Grade-II* listed building. The theft has been reported to police, who want to speak to anyone who might have information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitelock’s managing director Ed Mason told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s really depressing, there’s an overwhelming feeling of frustration. Whitelock’s is such a beautiful and much-loved institution and those railings have been there for 150 years.

One of the missing brass handrails and a CCTV image of a man police want to speak to over the theft (Photo by Whitelock's Ale House)

"For the sake of a few quid that someone’s going to get from a dodgy scrap metal merchant, if they’re lucky, they’ve taken something away from the building that’s part of the history of Leeds.

“Small, independent businesses have so much to deal with in general at the moment, and this is just another thing. I feel sorry for our team and for all our customers.”

The pub’s CCTV cameras captured a man entering Turk’s Head Yard at 6.05am, before rummaging around in a suitcase and then disappearing out of shot. He leaves the yard at 6.17am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who might recognise the man in the CCTV image, or anyone who has information about the incident.

The brass railings which have been stolen from outside Whitelock's (Photo by Whitelock's Ale House)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were contacted on Wednesday October 25 and informed metal including brass had been stolen from outside a pub on Turks Head Yard Leeds.

“The theft is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday. Anyone who has information about the offence is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 or online, referencing crime number 13230593039.