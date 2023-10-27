Whitelock's Ale House Leeds: 150-year-old Victorian handrails stolen from city centre's oldest pub
The team at Whitelock’s Ale House have been left devastated after the Victorian fixtures went missing on Wednesday morning (October 25), with CCTV footage catching a man rummaging in a suitcase outside the pub at around 6am.
As well as five large handrails, a metal door plate has also been stolen from the Turk’s Head Yard pub, which was founded in 1715 and is a Grade-II* listed building. The theft has been reported to police, who want to speak to anyone who might have information.
Whitelock’s managing director Ed Mason told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s really depressing, there’s an overwhelming feeling of frustration. Whitelock’s is such a beautiful and much-loved institution and those railings have been there for 150 years.
"For the sake of a few quid that someone’s going to get from a dodgy scrap metal merchant, if they’re lucky, they’ve taken something away from the building that’s part of the history of Leeds.
“Small, independent businesses have so much to deal with in general at the moment, and this is just another thing. I feel sorry for our team and for all our customers.”
The pub’s CCTV cameras captured a man entering Turk’s Head Yard at 6.05am, before rummaging around in a suitcase and then disappearing out of shot. He leaves the yard at 6.17am.
West Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who might recognise the man in the CCTV image, or anyone who has information about the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were contacted on Wednesday October 25 and informed metal including brass had been stolen from outside a pub on Turks Head Yard Leeds.
“The theft is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday. Anyone who has information about the offence is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 or online, referencing crime number 13230593039.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”