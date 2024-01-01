5 . Farrands Bar

Farrands Bar, located in Swinegate, is another award-winning cocktail bar that you must try in the new year. It won in the Best Customer Service at the Oliver Awards 2023. Judges praised its warm, welcoming and knowledgeable staff who go above and beyond for their customers, creating the feel of a neighbourhood bar in the heart of the city centre. Photo: Gary Longbottom