Leeds is home to some of the best bars and pubs in the country – and many are award-winning.
On the list, there is Below Stairs, a Leeds-favourite bar and hidden gem in South Parade, which won an Oliver Award in 2023.
1. 14 award-winning bars and pubs in Leeds
2. Whitelock's Ale House
Whitelock's Ale House, in the city centre, is also an award-winning pub in Leeds. It was first licenced in 1715, its history is rooted in tradition and it has an extensive range of beers from independent brewers. It won Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2023. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Fibre
Fibre, located in Lower Briggate, is also an award-winning bar. It won Best Bar at the Oliver Awards in 2023. It has also recently undergone a £1million refurbishment, and judges praised its legacy on the Leeds bar scene for the last 20 year. Photo: Ioannis Alexopoulos
4. Below Stairs
Below Stairs, located in South Parade, is also an award-winning bar in Leeds. It won Best Bar at the Oliver Awards in 2022. Photo: National World
5. Farrands Bar
Farrands Bar, located in Swinegate, is another award-winning cocktail bar that you must try in the new year. It won in the Best Customer Service at the Oliver Awards 2023. Judges praised its warm, welcoming and knowledgeable staff who go above and beyond for their customers, creating the feel of a neighbourhood bar in the heart of the city centre. Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. The Maven
The Maven, located in Call Lane, was crowned as one of the best bars in the UK in 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards. It was the County Winner title. Photo: Steve Riding