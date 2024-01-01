Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 award-winning Leeds bars and pubs you must try in 2024 including Below Stairs and Whitelock's Ale House

Leeds is home to some of the best bars and pubs in the country – and many are award-winning.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 1st Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Whether they scooped a Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Award or a Leeds Beer Award, here are the 14 award-winning bars and pubs you need to visit this year.

On the list, there is Below Stairs, a Leeds-favourite bar and hidden gem in South Parade, which won an Oliver Award in 2023.

Entries are now open for our Oliver Awards 2024 celebrating Leeds’ incredible food and drink scene – from cafes and pubs to takeaways, bars and fine-dining restaurants.

There are 17 categories this year, including the return of Best Brunch and the brand new Rising Star award, which will celebrate the city's young and up-and-coming chefs.

Find out more and enter via the National World website.

14 award-winning bars and pubs in Leeds that you must try this year.

1. 14 award-winning bars and pubs in Leeds

14 award-winning bars and pubs in Leeds that you must try this year. Photo: National World/Google

Photo Sales
Whitelock's Ale House, in the city centre, is also an award-winning pub in Leeds. It was first licenced in 1715, its history is rooted in tradition and it has an extensive range of beers from independent brewers. It won Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2023.

2. Whitelock's Ale House

Whitelock's Ale House, in the city centre, is also an award-winning pub in Leeds. It was first licenced in 1715, its history is rooted in tradition and it has an extensive range of beers from independent brewers. It won Best Pub at the Oliver Awards 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Fibre, located in Lower Briggate, is also an award-winning bar. It won Best Bar at the Oliver Awards in 2023. It has also recently undergone a £1million refurbishment, and judges praised its legacy on the Leeds bar scene for the last 20 year.

3. Fibre

Fibre, located in Lower Briggate, is also an award-winning bar. It won Best Bar at the Oliver Awards in 2023. It has also recently undergone a £1million refurbishment, and judges praised its legacy on the Leeds bar scene for the last 20 year. Photo: Ioannis Alexopoulos

Photo Sales
Below Stairs, located in South Parade, is also an award-winning bar in Leeds. It won Best Bar at the Oliver Awards in 2022.

4. Below Stairs

Below Stairs, located in South Parade, is also an award-winning bar in Leeds. It won Best Bar at the Oliver Awards in 2022. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Farrands Bar, located in Swinegate, is another award-winning cocktail bar that you must try in the new year. It won in the Best Customer Service at the Oliver Awards 2023. Judges praised its warm, welcoming and knowledgeable staff who go above and beyond for their customers, creating the feel of a neighbourhood bar in the heart of the city centre.

5. Farrands Bar

Farrands Bar, located in Swinegate, is another award-winning cocktail bar that you must try in the new year. It won in the Best Customer Service at the Oliver Awards 2023. Judges praised its warm, welcoming and knowledgeable staff who go above and beyond for their customers, creating the feel of a neighbourhood bar in the heart of the city centre. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
The Maven, located in Call Lane, was crowned as one of the best bars in the UK in 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards. It was the County Winner title.

6. The Maven

The Maven, located in Call Lane, was crowned as one of the best bars in the UK in 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards. It was the County Winner title. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhitelockLeeds