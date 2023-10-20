Our city hosts some of the best boozers in the country.
From The Cross Keys in Holbeck to Cardigan Arms in Kirkstall, here are our top 11 picks and what customers had to say about them.
Here are 11 of the best pubs for food - according to Google reviews. Photo: National World/Google
2. The Cross Keys
The Cross Keys, in Holbeck, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 918 reviews. A customer at The Cross Keys said: "Lush pub food. Proper beer. Great atmosphere and music. One of my favourite places in Leeds. Fish and chips was huge. And the burger was too quality. Staff super friendly and helpful too. Big old recommend." Photo: Google
3. West End House
West End House, in Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 725 Google reviews. A customer at West End House said: "Great little quaint pub, lovely food have to admit it was definitely quality and quantity coming back next week for some more lovely pub grub." Photo: Google
4. The Old Peacock
The Old Peacock, in Beeston, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 740 Google reviews. A customer at The Old Peacock said: "Great place for a drink and some lovely Thai food, bar staff were really friendly and the waiter in the Thai restaurant was also great. Worth a visit if you’re nearby and need some food. This isn’t your usual ‘next to the stadium pub’." Photo: Google