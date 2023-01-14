Kirkstall Brewery’s riverside establishment serves a range of their offerings, including the popular pale ales Virtuous and Three Swords. Located in Bridge Road next to the River Aire, the pub attracts customers from all walks of life and also serves food. It is perhaps best known for its picturesque beer garden, which is sometimes at the mercy of the river it overlooks when it bursts its banks.

I was excited about visiting and it is safe to say I was not let down. I went along on a bitterly cold Friday night, taking refuge from the weather in the warm and cosy upstairs of the pub. It is brimming with soul and character, with its vintage decor and old-school feel. Every aspect of the pub’s interior design, right down to the scribbled drink listings on the chalkboard, is charmingly retro.

Staff were warm and welcoming, seemingly unfazed by the busy room. I started off with a perfectly poured pint of Virtuous, Kirstall Brewery’s flagship session IPA that set me back £5. It packs a punch with its tropical flavour but is not too heavy and is extremely drinkable. In fact, it was so drinkable, I had quite a few more throughout the evening.

However, I didn’t go back to Virtuous before sampling some of Kirkstall Bridge Inn’s other offerings. I had a Kirkstall Pale Ale, available on cask, which was delightfully hoppy and very reasonably priced at just £3.80. Next up was a pint of Judicious, a beautifully fruity hazy pale ale that went down a treat.

It is worth mentioning that you should not be put off visiting if craft beer is not for you. Among the other drinks served are Brooklyn Lager and Henry Westons Vintage Cider, and there is also a range of spirits and non-alcoholic options.

I went along to review Kirkstall Bridge Inn as a pub, but I did succumb to temptation and have some food as I had heard nothing but rave reviews. I wasn’t even going to mention food but the pizza I ordered was so delicious, I feel obliged to. I went for ‘The Bridge’, which was topped with black pudding and chorizo. Black pudding on a pizza! I believe a pay rise is deserved for the hero who decided to put that on the menu.

Factfile

Address: 12 Bridge Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3BW

Telephone: 0113 278 4044

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 12–11:30pm; Fri-Sat, 12pm–12:30am; Sun, 12–11:30pm

Scores

Food/drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

