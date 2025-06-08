It’s where France meets Italy promising a fusion of delicious Mediterranean flavours in Leeds.

But after two years the quaint restaurant, based on the busy corner parade of Roundhay Road and Oakwell Mount, is proving it will not just serve as a flash in the pan. Customers continue to flock to the family-friendly venue, which handily opens from 4pm on weekdays.

La Terrasse Brasserie, in Oakwood, Leeds. | National World

And, according to Google, it’s technically the highest-rated restaurant on Oakwood’s Roundhay Road high street, with 4.9 stars from more than 110 reviews.

It’s quite an achievement, given the breadth and abundance of culinary venues on offer in this particular part of north Leeds.

La Terrasse faces stiff competition from the likes of relative newcomers Ottimo Pizza, Hama Korean restaurant, Pittafan, as well longer-established favourites including Tasty, Babtooma, Punjabi Heaven, House of Koko, Rico’s and Bengal Brasserie.

I arrive with my dining companion on a weekday afternoon, around 4.15pm, hoping for a late lunch-turned early dinner, with a one-year-old baby in tow. It’s understandably quiet given the time but we’re not the only diners as we’re greeted inside by an enthusiastic waitress, who offers us a table with a high-chair.

Inside, the decor is very thoughtful. There are modern pendant lights dotted across the ceiling and white marble-style tables hanging over rustic wooden chairs.

A striking black ceiling connects to long white walls, divided by beautifully crafted wood panelling on the lower halves.

As Mediterranean music hums in the background, the pictures on the walls aim to transport you across Europe with the Eiffel tower depicted behind cherry blossom in one, and the sun-drenched Amalfi coast alongside it.

Now, on to what you came here for: the food. The menu, offered as dine-in or take-out, is wide ranging and, naturally, punctuated by French and Italian favourites.

Starters range from bruschetta and arancini to French onion soup or moules marinere. You get the idea. Most are priced between £6 and £8.

Pizza is a big draw for this venue - and it doesn't disappoint with a good selection. Children's versions are offered at half-price, too.

Its pasta options, which carry the same offer for little ones, feature typical favourites like bolognese and lasagne alongside risotto aux champignons (mushroom risotto), gnocchi ala Sorrentina and a popular papparadella stroganoff.

There's a strong selection of French mains too, including coq au vin and corden bleu, as well as fish and steak offerings.

We shared a tomato garlic bread to start, which was delicious, striking the perfect balance of tomato and garlic with a crunch. Before this arrived, we were kindly served some complimentary garlic bread lightly dusted with cheese - a welcomed addition to the table as our baby squawked with delight.

The calzone calabrese pizza, left, and the penne in pesto mozzarella with chicken at La Terrasse Brasserie, in Oakwood, Leeds. | National World

As for mains, I opted for the calzone calabrese folded pizza. Quite frankly, it was huge. The bread had risen beautifully and it was crisped but not burnt.

Now I am a big spice-lover. But a calzone pizza - laden with fresh chili - where has this been all my life? It had a lovely touch of heat sizzling through the delicious folded pizza. At £11.50 this is a showstopping bargain in this reviewer’s opinion, particularly in the current market with inflation.

We also ordered the penne pasta, in mozzarella pesto with chicken. “Creamy, nutty and tasty”, was the verdict from my dining companion, who was impressed with her portion size.

Touching back on family-friendly, our waitress was lovely with our little one. She checked he was enjoying his food, helped us order an off-menu mini tomato penne and meatballs dish and asked about best serving temperatures and when to bring his meal out.

While we were still finishing our mains, she even produced some complimentary vanilla ice cream for our hungry food gobbler, whose eyes lit up. We have struggled to remember a time when a restaurant has been so accommodating of our little ones.

As mentioned, according to the world’s biggest search engine, this is the highest-rated restaurant in the area.

Based on this visit, it’s impossible to argue against that.

Factfile

Address: 633 Roundhay Rd, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 4BA

Telephone: 0113 531 1677

Opening hours: 4pm-10pm Monday-Friday, 12pm-10pm Saturday-Sunday.

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.75/10