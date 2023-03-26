Signage for La Terrasse Brasserie has now been erected on Roundhay Road in Oakwood.

The bustling high street has become a hotspot for new businesses over the last 18 months, as a number of new additions and revamped bars and restaurants have opened their doors.

Pictures have now emerged showing signs at the new restaurant operating out of the site that formerly housed takeaway Cervo, which closed without warning in recent months. With an emphasis on "French and Italian cuisine", the window appears draped in flags from each nation and the sign said it is "opening soon".

La Terrasse Brasserie, on Roundhay Road in Oakwood, Leeds, which has now unveiled its signage.

It is based next to the popular Indian Bengal Brasserie venue, on Oakwood's bustling high street. It comes after a Licensing Act notice was spotted on the window of the venue. The notice said: "La Terrasse Ltd have made an application under section 17 of part 13 of the Licensing Act 2003 (of the grant of a premises licence for the premises known as LA TERRASSE 633 Roundhay Road LS8 4BA."

It added that the intended opening hours would be Monday to Sunday, noon-10pm and include the sale of alcohol.

