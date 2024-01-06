Tasty Kitchen Oakwood: Break-in at Leeds cafe is latest in 'spate of burglaries' as owners feel helpless
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tasty Kitchen and Coffee, in Roundhay Road, is the latest business to have been targeted in Oakwood, according to manager Rebecca Bolster.
She said it became clear there’d been a break-in when a chef arrived at work just before 6am yesterday (January 5) to find broken glass at the front door.
CCTV footage showed a masked intruder clad in dark clothing and gloves, who headed straight for the cafe’s till having broken through the glass at the front of the shop.
Thankfully, Rebecca explained that the business doesn’t keep money in the till overnight – but this didn’t discourage the intruder, who pocketed a Kindle tablet that the café uses to play music, as well as a Deliveroo terminal. Before leaving, the suspect cut a panel from the café’s wall.
The incident comes after a number of reported break-ins in Oakwood, including at newly opened Korean restaurant Hama. Its owner Ahn Choi was left devastated after it was smashed into by cruel thieves – just weeks after opening.
Rebecca, who runs Tasty Kitchen and Coffee, said: “When this sort of thing happens nearby, we go to bed every night wondering if it will be our turn next. I wasn’t surprised when I found out we’d been targeted. That’s how frequently this is happening.”
The family-friendly café will celebrate its 13th birthday next month, but Rebecca is keen to see an end to the break-ins before the anniversary.
The 44-year-old said: “The police were quick to respond. We just hope they can do something to make the business owners feel safe and not targeted. It leaves you feeling a bit helpless.”
West Yorkshire Police has been asked to comment.