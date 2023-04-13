La Terrasse Brasserie, located on the bustling Roundhay Road, officially opened its doors for the first time on Good Friday (April 7).

News of the new opening first surfaced last month when signage was spotted at the restaurant operating out of the site that formerly housed takeaway Cervo.

Based next to the popular Indian Bengal Brasserie, the venue’s intended opening hours are Monday to Sunday, noon-10pm and will include the sale of alcohol.

Picture: Simon Hulme

The mouth-watering menu promises a range of Dine In and Take Out options from classic Pasta dishes like Spaghetti Bolognese and Lasagne to a range of different Fish dishes and Steak.

The opening follows NimBu Street Kitchen, a Punjabi restaurant and sports bar which opened its doors in December 2022.

