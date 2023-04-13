News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
19 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

La Terrasse Oakwood: New French and Italian themed restaurant opens near Roundhay Park

A new French-Italian themed restaurant has opened its doors in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

La Terrasse Brasserie, located on the bustling Roundhay Road, officially opened its doors for the first time on Good Friday (April 7).

News of the new opening first surfaced last month when signage was spotted at the restaurant operating out of the site that formerly housed takeaway Cervo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based next to the popular Indian Bengal Brasserie, the venue’s intended opening hours are Monday to Sunday, noon-10pm and will include the sale of alcohol.

La Terrasse Brasserie, located on the bustling Roundhay Road, officially opened its doors for the first time on Good Friday. Picture: Simon HulmeLa Terrasse Brasserie, located on the bustling Roundhay Road, officially opened its doors for the first time on Good Friday. Picture: Simon Hulme
La Terrasse Brasserie, located on the bustling Roundhay Road, officially opened its doors for the first time on Good Friday. Picture: Simon Hulme

The mouth-watering menu promises a range of Dine In and Take Out options from classic Pasta dishes like Spaghetti Bolognese and Lasagne to a range of different Fish dishes and Steak.

The opening follows NimBu Street Kitchen, a Punjabi restaurant and sports bar which opened its doors in December 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was just one of a number of new openings on Roundhay Road last year, which included the Punjabi Heaven street food venue, a new SALT taproom and cafe The Pantry.

Related topics:Roundhay ParkLeeds