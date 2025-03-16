Nestled in the vibrant Oakwood neighbourhood of Leeds, Punjabi Heaven has become a beloved culinary gem, winning over the hearts - and taste buds - of the local community.

The accolade reflects the dedication and passion of owners Daljit Singh and Regina Santo, who have poured their hearts into creating an exceptional dining experience since opening Punjabi Heaven just four years ago.

Owners Daljit Singh and Regina Santo ‘poured their hearts and souls’ into the restaurant. | Simon Hulme/NW

"Honestly, it's been amazing," Daljit told the YEP. "We've been working hard, and it's been a real journey."

Daljit and Regina opened their restaurant on Roundhay Road in May 2022, and it quickly became a staple of the local food scene. Their recent award confirms their impact.

Regina expressed her gratitude, saying: "If we have customers coming through the door, our team and we will go above and beyond to meet their needs. This award is a reflection of the work we do daily - it's good to be recognised."

With backgrounds in the restaurant business and banking, respectively, Daljit and Regina first launched Punjabi Heaven as a takeaway in Burley before moving to Oakwood a few months later.

"We sold our house, cars, everything, and then we just tried to build this restaurant. We had three people working in the kitchen, and we did all the deliveries ourselves," Daljit recalled.

The award is a testament to Punjabi Heaven’s customer service, the couple said. | Simon Hulme/NW

"When we decided to open the Oakwood restaurant, it was like, 'Okay, we're working so hard - why not do it for ourselves?' During lockdown, we created a business plan and decided to invest."

Regina added, "I didn't have any experience in restaurant hospitality. What motivated us was our passion and our desire to create something unique together. As a couple and business partners, we make a great team because we share the same values. I think that's the most important thing."

However, according to Daljit, teamwork alone isn't enough to earn the title of Best Local Restaurant.

"It's the quality, to be honest,” he said “That's how our customers review us. The menu also plays a vital role - we change it twice a year to keep things fresh."

He explained: "If you've had the same menu for the last two or three years, returning customers need something new to keep coming back. Every few months, we phase out low-performing dishes and introduce fresh options."

Recently, the team opened a next-door sweet shop, introduced wine-tasting and pairing, along with monthly dishes inspired by different regions of India.

"India has so many states, and we’re exploring what dishes are popular in each region," he said. "Whether it's Punjabi cuisine, Rajasthani flavours, or South Indian food, we want customers to enjoy the variety each region has to offer."

While the restaurant constantly evolves, some dishes remain customer favourites.

"Our lamb chops are amazing - everyone loves them," the couple said. "We also serve whole fish and butter chicken, made authentically. And our Laal Maas has a special spice mix."

Beyond its ever-evolving menu, Punjabi Heaven caters to weddings, graduations, and community celebrations, including the ongoing Holi festival. During the vibrant festival, Daljit, Regina, and their team cater to events both at the restaurant and across Leeds.

"When we started, we would serve a couple of hundred people during Holi, but now we cater for 4,000, maybe even 5,000 people," Daljit said.

"The restaurant industry is tough - there's no time for food, sleep, or family. But as long as you're managing everything, you make it work. We have a great team, and now we’re preparing for the biggest Holi party on March 15 and 16."

"Customers invite us to cater their events - they book the venues, and we provide the food. Everything is tailored to their needs, and we invite them in for tastings to make sure everything is perfect."

With the Best Local Restaurant award in hand, Punjabi Heaven is looking toward the future. Daljit and Regina plan to expand their Oakwood location to accommodate more guests while also growing their catering services for weddings, celebrations, and private events.

"Since day one, our priority has been to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and that remains true," the couple said. "Winning this award is proof of that commitment, and we’ll continue building those long-term relationships."