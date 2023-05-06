Leeds’ food and drink scene has never been better, and the suburbs are giving the city centre a run for its money.
Located minutes away from Roundhay Park, the suburb’s bustling high street has become a hotspot for new businesses, adding new competition for the well-established favourites of Roundhay Road.
Here’s my ultimate guide to a night out in Oakwood – with 14 places to eat and drink to choose from. Venues are listed in a geographical loop from up one side of Roundhay Road and back down the other.
The first stop on our loop is The Roundhay, a Greene King pub full of rustic charm which serves seasonal pub grub and mouth-watering steaks. The pub specialises in grilled dishes, from flame steaks and stacked burgers to flamin’ sharers - including the steak fondue and chick 'n' mix platter. The Roundhay shows all the action on Sky Sports and BT Sport and boasts a beer garden. Photo: James Hardisty
Soosi, a Persian and Mediterranean restaurant, is a popular takeaway option - and the venue can be booked out for private parties too. The menu includes Persian grilled kebabs which are all served with a choice of homemade bread, salad or saffron rice, as well as stew specials, pizzas and a kids menu - making it the perfect choice for all the family. Photo: James Hardisty
Further along the parade is Mr Moustache Lounge, a family-run business that opened last autumn. The lounge and restaurant offers premium shisha as well as Persian food, hot drinks, desserts and more. The venue boasts slick decor and also has a private function room that can be booked out for private parties. Photo: James Hardisty