Yorkshire Evening Post launches new WhatsApp service with dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds

By Newsdesk
Published 29th May 2025, 11:41 BST

The Yorkshire Evening Post is now on WhatsApp - making it easier than ever to access breaking news.

With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Leeds.

Hundreds of people have already signed up to our new channel, which delivers daily updates from across Leeds with the very latest news - direct to your phone.

From breaking crime alerts, to traffic and travel or major incidents across the city, the WhatsApp service has you covered.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has launched a new WhatsApp news service. | Adobe Stock/Getty Images

