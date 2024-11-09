This has been one of Leeds’ most anticipated new openings of 2024.

When much-loved tapas restaurant and bar El Gato Negro in Park Row, Leeds city centre, announced sudden closure in June this year, I wondered what would come in its place.

The site, a former bank, is a short walk from the station and is on one of the city's most bustling streets, filled with top restaurants and bars. It also leads onto the busy streets of The Headrow and Bond Street.

Whatever would replace El Gato Negro would have to do a lot to stand out, I thought.

Owners Mills Hill Developments Limited (MHDL) promised an “exciting new concept” as they transformed the venue into Black Cat Club, a gaming and live sports bar that proved to be a hit at the launch in Manchester just months prior.

Black Cat Club in Park Row, Leeds city centre. Photo: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

And despite opening just weeks ago, it seemed to be a popular choice for a drink in Leeds too, evident as I worked my way through a lively crowd of people to the bar on a Thursday night.

The plan for the evening was just to enjoy a couple of drinks and maybe a few nibbles. The drinks menu is extensive featuring a large selection of cocktails, beers and ciders, wines as well as a good range of non-alcoholic drinks.

Its food menu is equally as impressive, from juicy burgers, pizzas, small plates and platters - there’s something for everyone.

My friend settled for a house red while I opted for one of the many mocktails on offer. Made with zero per cent Tanqueray, blackberries, lime juice, vanilla and ginger beer, the £7.50 blackberry and ginger smash was a sweeter drink than I had expected but nice nonetheless.

There’s plenty of seating on the ground floor, which are perfectly placed to face the large TVs above the bar for live sport screenings, but in the packed out venue, we struggled to find a seat.

But I could hear competitive cheers from the floor above where groups and couples took each other on in competitive rounds of darts and interactive shuffleboard.

It was hard to stay away from the games, admittedly. We indulged in a platter of ribs, chicken wings, squid and halloumi sticks as we waited for our turn to play darts, which is priced at just £14 per person for 90 minutes between Sunday and Thursday.

Red wine and a mocktail at Black Cat Club in Leeds. | Geha Pandey

Friendly staff introduced us to the games and ran us through how the machines worked before leaving us to get to it. Buttons on each table for service and a smaller bar on the upper floor meant that all competitions go uninterrupted at Black Cat Club - you won’t need to step away from the action to get yourself a drink.

After a few rounds of darts, I am once again reminded that my competitive nature is not enough to win games. But despite losing badly, the buzz in the atmosphere from our team of seven and high spirits from neighbouring tables having fun meant that the evening was never dull.

I split from the group to grab a second drink - this time, I picked the £7 passion fruit nojito, which was just as refreshing as it sounds - and I noticed all the other things on offer at Black Cat Club.

The new bar really does it all - a Monday night quiz, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.

And it’s not just an after-work affair, customers can pop into the lively venue during lunch, where a burger, salad or wrap with a drink will set them back only £10.

There’s much more on offer at Black Cat Club too. | Geha Pandey

I realise that with so much on offer in the two-floored venue, you can visit Black Cat Club for a range of different occasions. It also makes an ideal hang for an indecisive group of friends that struggle to settle one activity or venue.

Over the summer, I found a new love for watching live sports at pubs and bars. I watched one Leeds United game, England impress in the Euros to make it to the finals and some Paris Olympics games in venues across the city.

And I realise coming to Black Cat Club for its live sports offering would be an entirely unique experience to the one I had on Thursday - and, maybe, that’s the beauty of it.

There’s no possible way to take advantage of everything on offer in one evening, meaning each visit will feel like you’re in a different venue every time.