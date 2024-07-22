Black Cat Club Leeds: Former El Gato Negro site in Park Row set to reopen as live sports, music and gaming bar

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former tapas restaurant in Leeds city centre is set to reopen as a live sports and gaming venue this September.

El Gato Negro, in Park Row, announced sudden closure last month with its last day of trading on Sunday, June 16.

Owners of the restaurant, which took over the former bank in 2019, said the venue would reopen shortly, promising an “exciting new concept”. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And last weekend, they announced that it would be replaced with the Black Cat Club, featuring interactive shuffleboard and darts with numerous live sports screens, including a 98-inch mega screen. 

Guests can also expect a Monday night quiz, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.

El Gato Negro, in Park Row, is said to reopen as Black Cat Club this September. Photo: Black Cat ClubEl Gato Negro, in Park Row, is said to reopen as Black Cat Club this September. Photo: Black Cat Club
El Gato Negro, in Park Row, is said to reopen as Black Cat Club this September. Photo: Black Cat Club | Black Cat Club

The new opening of Black Cat Club in Leeds is said to have come after the successful opening of the venue in Manchester in March 2024. 

The new website says: “Prepare to be swept into a new era of entertainment at The Black Cat Club on Park Row.” 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds: “With new surroundings comes new energy, this venue blends the best of live sports, music, and interactive gaming for an unforgettable night out.”

Transformation of the Park Row site is underway and Black Cat Club is set to open on September 13. 

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:RestaurantMusicDartsLeedsGamingNewsletterManchester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice