Black Cat Club Leeds: Former El Gato Negro site in Park Row set to reopen as live sports, music and gaming bar
El Gato Negro, in Park Row, announced sudden closure last month with its last day of trading on Sunday, June 16.
Owners of the restaurant, which took over the former bank in 2019, said the venue would reopen shortly, promising an “exciting new concept”.
And last weekend, they announced that it would be replaced with the Black Cat Club, featuring interactive shuffleboard and darts with numerous live sports screens, including a 98-inch mega screen.
Guests can also expect a Monday night quiz, live music on Thursdays and Fridays and DJs on Saturdays and Sundays.
The new opening of Black Cat Club in Leeds is said to have come after the successful opening of the venue in Manchester in March 2024.
The new website says: “Prepare to be swept into a new era of entertainment at The Black Cat Club on Park Row.”
It adds: “With new surroundings comes new energy, this venue blends the best of live sports, music, and interactive gaming for an unforgettable night out.”
Transformation of the Park Row site is underway and Black Cat Club is set to open on September 13.
