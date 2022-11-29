News you can trust since 1890
The Yorkshire Bank building is on Regent Street
Leeds abandoned bank: Urban explorer shares eerie pictures from inside derelict Yorkshire Bank building on Regent Street

Pictures have been shared showing the rubble and remnants inside of an abandoned bank on the cusp of Leeds city centre.

By Charles Gray
34 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 4:59pm

The old Yorkshire Bank building will be familiar to many that have driven past the site on the junction of Regent Street and New York Road.

The once elegant branch opened in 1914 and became known as the ‘Circus Bank’ due to its location next to the Circus Roundabout connecting Quarry Hill, York Road and Regent Street.

Urban Explorer Matt, who posts online under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, visited the bank to find many of its old vaults still at the site.

He said: “I used to walk past the building many times and always wanted to take a peak inside. At the moment, there are workmen on site and I was able to ask if I could take some photographs.

“Inside, it was sad to see how bad the years of dereliction and neglect has taken its toll on the former bank. I had to be very careful in some parts as the floors were extremely weak.

“The vaults were the most interesting part. They're almost like a maze of bricked walls and small rooms. There was even a safe still left in one of them!”

Check out 11 of Matt’s pictures below.

1. Yorkshire Bank

The former Yorkshire Bank building first opened in 1914 on Regent Street in Leeds City Centre.

2. Yorkshire Bank

Keyboards were found strewn along the floors

3. Yorkshire Bank

The explorer said that "the years of neglect have really taken their toll"

4. Yorkshire Bank

Items have been left behind in the old bank building

