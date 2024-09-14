A Leeds sandwich shop has announced plans to launch a new evening menu.

Silver’s Deli in Bramley, will be serving a “small and considered” menu featuring pizzas and gelato from the small sandwich shop in Stanningley Road.

It comes after the owner Chris, who used to own a wood fired pizza business before Silver’s Deli, became “once again obsessed with all things pizza” about 18 months ago.

Chris announced the launch of Riley’s Pizza via the brand’s official social media channels.

The Instagram post said: “[...] A few months ago, I had a bright idea. Why not start the pizza concept off from Silver’s?

“I can start building the customer base and then when the perfect property comes along, I can pounce knowing that (hopefully) I’ll have a loyal following. De-risking essentially.”

Chris said the new menu will feature the brand’s own version of Tokyo pizza, gelato and dips and drinks and will be pre-order and takeaway only to start.

The Instagram post continued: “The menu will be small and considered. Zero frills. Zero gimmicks. Zero f******. Just really really high quality pizza and gelato.

“I know this is a lot to take in. And I have 100% missed a **** load of info from this post. The easiest thing to do is go follow @rileyspizza and everything will be explained on there in the weeks leading up to the first pre-order launch.”

Silver’s Deli opened in November 2023. Named after owner Chris’ four-year-old daughter, the deli has quickly become a foodie hotspot in the city and is now in the running for UberEats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024.