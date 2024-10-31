Cavendish House, Albion Street: Plans for nine new flats overlooking The Headrow in Leeds city centre lodged
The application proposes converting a retail unit into nine two-bedroom homes on the first floor of Cavendish House, a four-storey building on Albion Street in Leeds city centre.
Currently, the building houses four retail units across two storeys, including tenants like Currys and Smiffys, and fronts Albion Street and The Headrow.
The nine apartments would overlook Albion Street, The Headrow, and King Charles Street, with access via existing entrances on each street.
In the planning application, submitted to Leeds City Council by John D. Wood on September 25, 2024, the applicant said that while external alterations would be "very limited", it would add two additional windows along King Charles Street and remove one retail unit.
It added that reducing the retail units from four to three would create evenly sized, higher-quality spaces that are more appealing to potential tenants.
Leeds City Council is accepting any comments on the proposal until Friday, November 29.