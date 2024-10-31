Cavendish House, Albion Street: Plans for nine new flats overlooking The Headrow in Leeds city centre lodged

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
New flats could be constructed on a busy Leeds city centre street if newly lodged plans are approved.

The application proposes converting a retail unit into nine two-bedroom homes on the first floor of Cavendish House, a four-storey building on Albion Street in Leeds city centre.

Currently, the building houses four retail units across two storeys, including tenants like Currys and Smiffys, and fronts Albion Street and The Headrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A proposal to construct nine flats on the first floor of Cavendish House on Albion Street has been submitted.placeholder image
A proposal to construct nine flats on the first floor of Cavendish House on Albion Street has been submitted. | Google/National World

The nine apartments would overlook Albion Street, The Headrow, and King Charles Street, with access via existing entrances on each street.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

In the planning application, submitted to Leeds City Council by John D. Wood on September 25, 2024, the applicant said that while external alterations would be "very limited", it would add two additional windows along King Charles Street and remove one retail unit.

It added that reducing the retail units from four to three would create evenly sized, higher-quality spaces that are more appealing to potential tenants.

Leeds City Council is accepting any comments on the proposal until Friday, November 29.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilLeedsCurrysHousingPlanning permission
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice