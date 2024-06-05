Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Yorkshire tapas restaurant has announced it is set to close later this month – but is going out with a bang with a 50% offer.

El Gato Negro, which has been serving up tapas on Park Row in Leeds since 2019, will close it’s doors on Sunday, June 16.

Its owners have said it is set to reopen later this year, promising an ‘exciting new concept’, with more to be announced on the new venue soon.

And to mark its closure, the restaurant is offering 50% off food on it’s final day – which is also Father’s Day – as well as a free pint of Northern Monnk for all father figures.

Simon Shaw, Chef Patron at Mills Hill Developments Limited, said: “As of June, we have made the decision to close the doors of El Gato Negro in Leeds, however we are delighted to reveal that it’s not the end, our Park Row venue promises an exciting new concept.