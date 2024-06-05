El Gato Negro, Leeds: Popular Yorkshire tapas restaurant to close with 50% off and free pints on final day
and live on Freeview channel 276
El Gato Negro, which has been serving up tapas on Park Row in Leeds since 2019, will close it’s doors on Sunday, June 16.
Its owners have said it is set to reopen later this year, promising an ‘exciting new concept’, with more to be announced on the new venue soon.
And to mark its closure, the restaurant is offering 50% off food on it’s final day – which is also Father’s Day – as well as a free pint of Northern Monnk for all father figures.
Simon Shaw, Chef Patron at Mills Hill Developments Limited, said: “As of June, we have made the decision to close the doors of El Gato Negro in Leeds, however we are delighted to reveal that it’s not the end, our Park Row venue promises an exciting new concept.
“Throughout June, we will continue to serve up the tapas you know and love, so please pop in one final time, to share a few small plates with friends and celebrate with us, as we embark on our new journey. We would like to thank all of our guests. We look forward to welcoming you to our new exciting concept later this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.