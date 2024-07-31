Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds Beckett University graduate has bagged Team GB’s fifth gold at this year’s Olympic Games.

Alex Yee was in second place for most of the final leg of the men’s triathlon on Wednesday (July 31) morning.

For most of the running leg, it looked like New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde had secured the gold medal, keeping around 15 seconds ahead of Yee with just a few hundred metres to go.

Alex Yee won the gold medal at men's triathlon. | Getty Images

But with just seconds left of the gruelling race, Leeds Beckett University graduate Alex Yee overlook the leader and win Team GB its fifth gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With a total time of one hour, 43 minutes and 33 seconds, he crossed the finish line a whole six seconds ahead of Wilde.

Throughout the cycling, Yee had help from fellow Leeds graduate Sam Dickinson, who kept Alex’s spot clear as they headed into the final leg.