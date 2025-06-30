Members of a teachers' union at a Leeds private school due to shut next week, have declared an industrial dispute, claiming they have been told they will not be paid for the last half-term.

Fulneck School, located on Fulneck Moravian Settlement in Pudsey, will close for good from next Tuesday (July 8).

Established in 1753, the Yorkshire Evening Post exclusively broke news of the school’s closure in March after a “continued decline in enrolment, combined with rising operational costs.”

Now, the NASUWT teachers’ union has said its members had been informed after the May half-term that the school could no longer afford to pay them, but that they must continue working until the closure - or face breaching their contracts.

Matt Wrack, Acting General Secretary of NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union, said: “NASUWT teachers at Fulneck School have pulled out the stops to support their struggling pupils this term, and it has come – quite literally – at their own expense. After years of sacrifice for the good of the school, losing months of pay is a real kick in the teeth.

“The Moravian Church states on its website that it wants to tackle family poverty. It also states that the Church seeks to ‘tackle unjust structures of society.’ After allowing its teachers’ pay and conditions to rot for years, the very least it can do is pay them for the work they have done.

“Otherwise it will damn its own employees to more stress, more sleepless nights, and financial insecurity.”

Responding to the claims, the school said staff would be paid for all hours worked up until July 8, and a spokesperson for the school's trustees added that they remained committed to ensuring that “all legal obligations are met.”

Fulneck School was first established in 1753 to provide an education for the sons and daughters of the Church’s ministers and missionaries, before more recently offering private education to boys and girls, aged three-18.

The school’s Trustees and Board of Governors has pledged to ensure “that the school year finishes as intended”, with all teaching continuing until the end of the school year and pupils completing public and internal examinations as intended.

A Trustee spokesperson said: “As widely reported, we announced in March the intention to close the school and our priority has been to ensure a fair and transparent process for everyone affected during this challenging time. The Trustees have provided ongoing support throughout the school’s operation and closure process.

“Communication channels remain open for staff to raise concerns, and the Trustees are committed to ensuring that all legal obligations are met. No further comments can be made while the formal consultation process is ongoing.

“We remain committed to maintain regular and open dialogue with all our staff and will continue to provide updates as required on an individual basis to those affected.”

The NASUWT teachers’ union has said that as a result of the school’s decision, Fulneck teachers stand to lose 14 per cent of their annual salary - and that any staff who leave before the end of the school year have been threatened with the loss of a further five weeks of pay.

The dispute comes less than a week after Moorlands School announced it will also be closing permanently at the end of the Autumn Term, on December 31, 2025.

Both closures come after a change in legislation from January 1, 2025, meant private schools in the UK are required to charge VAT (Value Added Tax) at the standard rate of 20% on all education and boarding services provided for a fee. They were previously exempt.