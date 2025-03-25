Fulneck School in Leeds is set to close its doors for good from July following an “unsustainable decline” in students.

First established back in 1753, parents have been left devastated by the decision, with one telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that it was “like being told someone you love has died.”

In a full statement provided to the YEP, Fulneck officials explained that the “difficult decision” comes following an “unsustainable decline in students” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fulneck School announced its decision to shut in a shock statement released last night. | Tony Johnson/YPN Archive

A school spokesperson said: “Following a detailed and careful strategic review of Fulneck School, it is with great sadness that today we announce that our proposed plan to close Fulneck’s doors for good at the end of the school year.

“Fulneck has been impacted by a constant decline in the number of students for several years, which was compounded by the pandemic resulting in an unsustainable decline in students.

“The decline in student numbers has been combined with a rise in costs beyond our control, which has made the school financially unviable.”

Yesterday’s announcement marked the end of an era for the historic school, which has seen the likes of Prime Minister Herbert Henry Asquith and suffragist Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy through its doors.

Fulneck was first established 272 years ago in order to provide an education for the sons and daughters of the Church’s ministers and missionaries.

A school spokesperson added: “This decision was not taken lightly, with trustees considering all available and viable options to ensure the school could continue. However, after careful consideration and no offers materialising, the difficult decision to plan to close the school was taken.

“Parents and employees have been informed, and we have now entered into a formal consultation process with Fulneck School employees whose roles may be affected.

“Our priority is now to work with all affected staff, pupils and parents to minimise the impact on them and support them throughout this process.”

The school is set to shut its doors for good on Tuesday, July 8 2025 - at the end of the current academic year.

Fulneck will be hosting a School Fair on April 2 at 2pm, with representatives from other independent schools across Leeds and Yorkshire set to be present.