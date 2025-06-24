A second private school in Leeds has announced its shock closure after first opening in 1897.

Moorlands School, located on Foxhill Drive, Weetwood, has announced plans to close its doors for good at the end of the Autumn Term, on December 31, 2025.

First established in 1897, Moorlands is the oldest prep school in Leeds and a statement shared with the YEP confirmed that the “extremely difficult decision” was formally agreed upon by Trustees of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust (MIST) on June 18, 2025.

It is the second historic Leeds private school to announce its closure in recent months after Fulneck School.

A full statement by MIST Trustees said: “This decision followed a period of careful reflection and a thorough review of the school’s financial viability, in the face of increasingly difficult economic conditions that are impacting many independent schools and show little sign of abating.

“The introduction of VAT on school fees, alongside a decline in enquiries and registrations, the withdrawal of charitable relief on business rates, increases in employer national insurance contributions, the limited ability of a small school to reduce fixed costs, and the rising budgets required for the upkeep of the school site and buildings, have sadly all contributed to an unsustainable financial position.

“The decision is not a reflection of the excellent care and quality of education offered by Moorlands’ staff, nor the tireless efforts of the School’s key staff and local Governing Body to secure a sustainable future for the school.”

From January 1, 2025, private schools in the UK are required to charge VAT (Value Added Tax) at the standard rate of 20% on all education and boarding services provided for a fee. They were previously exempt.

MIST Trustees has pledged to work together with key staff and School Governors, to ensure education and activities continue uninterrupted until the end of the Autumn Term. Meanwhile the school will liaise closely with each family to help secure the best possible next steps for their children.

The statement added: “We are deeply grateful to all those who have contributed to Moorlands over the years - pupils past and present, families, staff and the wider community. Moorlands has been a special place of learning, growth, and community.

“The history, character, and culture of the school have shaped generations of pupils. While this marks the end of an era, the values and memories created here will remain with all those who have been part of its story.”