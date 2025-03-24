A Leeds private school has announced its shock closure over 270 years after first opening.

Fulneck School, located on Fulneck Moravian Settlement in Pudsey, has announced plans to close its doors for good at the end of the academic year.

Established in 1753, the historic independent day and boarding school confirmed via Facebook that with “deep regret” it plans to shut on Tuesday, July 8 2025.

The school statement read: “Despite the dedicated efforts of the school and the Fulneck Trustees to sustain pupil numbers, a continued decline in enrolment, combined with rising operational costs, has made it increasingly challenging to maintain financial viability.

“Following a comprehensive strategic review and the exploration of all possible alternatives, the Trustees have made the difficult decision to plan for the school's closure. We understand that this announcement will be distressing for our pupils, parents, staff, and the wider school community.”

The Trustees, Board of Governors and the school are “committed to ensuring that the school year finishes as planned”, with all teaching continuing until the end of the school year and pupils completing public and internal examinations as intended.

In order to help students and families secure alternative schooling from September 2025 onwards, the school will be hosting a School Fair on April 2 at 2pm, with representatives from other independent schools set to be present.

Simon and Dawn Seary, councillors of the Pudsey ward, said: “We are absolutely shocked and devastated to hear the news that Fulneck School will be closing at the end of this academic year. This is an incredibly sad day for the pupils, staff, and wider school community who have made Fulneck such a special place for generations.

“With over 250 years of history coming to an end, this loss will be deeply felt by so many. Students are losing their school, dedicated staff face uncertainty, and families now have to navigate difficult transitions. My thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Fulneck School was first established in 1753 in order to provide an education for the sons and daughters of the Church’s ministers and missionaries.

More recently it has offered private education to boys and girls, aged three-18, while attracting a number of overseas borders.