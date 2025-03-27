The closure of a historic private school in Leeds after more than 270 years has been raised in Parliament.

It was revealed earlier this week that Fulneck School in Pudsey will shut down this summer, as leaders cited “a continued decline in enrolment” and “rising operational costs”.

The announcement marked the end of an era for the historic independent day and boarding school that was established back in 1753 and has seen the likes of Prime Minister Herbert Henry Asquith and suffragist Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy through its doors.

Now, Conservative peer Lord Jonathan Caine has told the House of Lords of his sadness following the decision. Speaking in a debate, he reminded peers that the school had been established during the reign of King George II.

“Fulneck, for those who do not know, is famous for educating, among others, the great Liberal Prime Minister Herbert Asquith and the late great Dame Diana Rigg - otherwise known to some as Mrs Peel - along with a very close friend of mine, who was absolutely devastated to hear the news this morning,” he said.

“Fulneck is part of a Moravian settlement in Pudsey, which includes a Grade I listed church and many other listed buildings. It is a unique part of the heritage of Leeds and the broader West Riding of Yorkshire, a large part of which will now be lost forever.”

Conservative peer Lord Caine, who was born in Leeds and lives in the city, raised the closure of Fulneck School in the House of Lords. | UK Parliament

Prior to the election, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to levy VAT on private school fees. And, as the new charges came into place last year, it is possible that the additional charges could have contributed to dwindling numbers.

But Lord Caine, who was born in Leeds and continues to live in the city, said he would not argue that VAT was the only reason for the closure of the school.

He continued: “The school’s own statement refers to problems of falling numbers in recent years. However, the statement points to significantly rising administrative costs.

“Surely the broader point here is that, for a large number of small, independent schools across the country that have been struggling to keep their heads above water in recent years, the imposition of VAT and increases in employer national insurance are policies that will sink them.”

He added: “As a result of the closure, 300 or so students will now have to be educated elsewhere within the locality; most, presumably, will have to find places within the state sector. I note that the school lies within the parliamentary constituency of Leeds West and Pudsey, which is represented by the Chancellor of the Exchequer.”