Readers have reacted to the “shocking” closure of a Leeds private school after officials explained the decision to close after 272 years.

The decision was made with “great sadness” after a “detailed and careful” strategic review.

Taking to social media, Yorkshire Evening Post readers expressed their sadness at the “shocking” news.

Fulneck School announced yesterday that it will be closing its doors for good at the end of the academic year. | Tony Johnson/YPN Archive

Catherine Wynne said: “Sad for the kids, plus the knock on effect all those extra school places needed in the area.”

Helen Page said: “This on top of the closure of Queensway Primary School is going to cause a major loss of specialist places. Leeds fund places there for autistic children.”

Christopher Holmes added: “Shocking news a great school with history but I would be worried as to what the authority is going to use it for hopefully they will keep its heritage and history alive.”

Meanwhile recalling his time as assistant head grounds man, Brian S Perfitt said: “Sad news, I loved working there as assistant Head Grounds Man 1994 to 2001, looking after the gardens and marking out the sports pitches and Tennis/Netball courts.”

Fulneck School was established in 1753 in order to provide an education for the sons and daughters of the Church’s ministers and missionaries.

More recently it has offered private education to boys and girls, aged three-18, while attracting a number of overseas borders.

In a full statement provided to the YEP, Fulneck officials explained that the “difficult decision” comes following an “unsustainable decline in students” as a result of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

A school spokesperson said: “Fulneck has been impacted by a constant decline in the number of students for several years, which was compounded by the pandemic resulting in an unsustainable decline in students.

“The decline in student numbers has been combined with a rise in costs beyond our control, which has made the school financially unviable.

“This decision was not taken lightly, with trustees considering all available and viable options to ensure the school could continue. However, after careful consideration and no offers materialising, the difficult decision to plan to close the school was taken.”

Parents and pupils have been informed, and the school has now entered into a “formal consultation process” with employees whose roles may be affected.

Fulneck will be hosting a School Fair on April 2 at 2pm, with representatives from other independent schools set to be present.

The Trustees, Board of Governors and the school are “committed to ensuring that the school year finishes as planned”, with all teaching continuing until the end of the school year and pupils completing public and internal examinations as intended.