West Leeds: 25 photos you'll only understand if you were a Fulneck School pupil

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:08 BST

It’s the Leeds school which can count an Avenger among its former pupils.

Diana Rigg, best known for her role as Emma Peel in The Avengers, attended Fulneck School as a boarder back in the day. The actress is just one of generations of pupils educated at the Pudsey school since it first opened in 1753. Fast forward to 2025 and the historic independent day and boarding school confirmed via facebook that with “deep regret” it plans to close its doors for good at the end of the academic year.. Your YEP trawled through its archives to publish these photos which are sure evoke memories for those who went to the school. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Pudsey and Stanningley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pupils who had returned from a trip to Brazil. Pictured in September 2006, from left, are Charlotte Colbeck, Rachel Bird, Stephanie Earle, Deborah Smith and Rachel Harrison.

Pupils who had returned from a trip to Brazil. Pictured in September 2006, from left, are Charlotte Colbeck, Rachel Bird, Stephanie Earle, Deborah Smith and Rachel Harrison. | YPN Photo: YPN

Two pupils - Christine Rutley, left, and Diane Gregson - at the memorial gate to Dorothy Connor in the school gardens. Pictured in April 1971.

Two pupils - Christine Rutley, left, and Diane Gregson - at the memorial gate to Dorothy Connor in the school gardens. Pictured in April 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

January 2010 and pupils enjoy frisbee lessons from one of their teachers Lindsey Walker, pictured top centre, a former International Ultimate Frisbee player.

January 2010 and pupils enjoy frisbee lessons from one of their teachers Lindsey Walker, pictured top centre, a former International Ultimate Frisbee player. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Pupils learn wattling while building a scale model of a Tudor house at the school in February 2010.

Pupils learn wattling while building a scale model of a Tudor house at the school in February 2010. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pupils at a World Cup day in

Pupils at a World Cup day in | Third Party Photo: Third Party

Fulneck School cricket team in South Africa.

Fulneck School cricket team in South Africa. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

