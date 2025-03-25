Diana Rigg, best known for her role as Emma Peel in The Avengers, attended Fulneck School as a boarder back in the day. The actress is just one of generations of pupils educated at the Pudsey school since it first opened in 1753. Fast forward to 2025 and the historic independent day and boarding school confirmed via facebook that with “deep regret” it plans to close its doors for good at the end of the academic year.. Your YEP trawled through its archives to publish these photos which are sure evoke memories for those who went to the school. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Pudsey and Stanningley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia