Devastated parents in Leeds have said they were left shocked by the sudden announcement that their children’s school is to close.

The announcement marked the end of an era for the historic independent day and boarding school that was established back in 1753 and has seen the likes of Prime Minister Herbert Henry Asquith and suffragist Elizabeth Wolstenholme Elmy through its doors.

Niki Hughes, a parent of a Year 7 child with special educational needs, described the moment she heard news of the school’s closure: “It took the wind out of my sails. It was like being told someone you love has died. It physically hurt.”

The 47-year-old counsellor had to fight for her son’s education, health and care plan (EHCP), spending thousands on supporting documents and legal assistance - and going to a tribunal in order to obtain it. She even wrote a touching blog about her experience in battling for her son to get the support he needed.

Ms Hughes, who lives in Pudsey, continued: “I phoned the chief inclusion officer last night in tears. He couldn’t believe it. There just isn’t another school suitable for my son. All I want is for the school to stay open. The support it has offered to parents like me has been incredible.

“I’m hoping there will be a miracle, but it just feels like there’s no hope.”

Sally Coombes, 51, sent her son to Fulneck School as his special educational needs meant he would not cope in mainstream education. She said: “[The closure] will cause devastation for parents. I am lucky, because my child is about to finish his GCSEs and then will go to college.

“We had no idea the [financial] situation was that bad. The parents and teachers were only told about the closure yesterday, we were sent an email.”

Ms Coombes, who owns Rosie Flo’s Ladies Fashion and Accessories in Otley, added: “It was a real shock and it’s just so extremely sad because it was an amazing school for the kids that would find mainstream education too hard. It had very small class sizes, which suits children with special needs.

“Now, parents are scrambling to find places that could be unsuitable. That’s stressful enough, but imagine having to transition in the middle of your GCSEs when they’re already struggling. It’s heartbreaking. The school provided solace for my child. I am indebted to them that he’s been able to find somewhere to do his GCSEs.”

Ms Coombes, who lives in Bramhope, added: “I think Leeds City Council could be at the forefront of SEN education by stepping in to run the school. The trauma that parents go through to secure places for SEN children is unbelievable. It pushes you to the nth degree, because you’re fighting to get your child an education.”

She said she was told that the school will hold an open day in conjunction with other schools about next steps for parents on April 2 at 2pm.

Speaking anonymously, another parent described how she faced a “stressful and exhausting” fight to secure an EHCP for her Year 9 son, who receives support from Fulneck’s ‘Soteria’ team which provides specialist education for children with additional needs.

She said: “Prior to this, he was out of education completely as there were no suitable places for autistic children who fit his profile. He can become overwhelmed, has high anxiety and communication needs, yet academically he is keen and able to learn.

“I had to fight for a place at Fulneck for my son via the SEND tribunal, as he was initially denied when assessed for an EHCP. The EHCP process is a stressful and exhausting one, with parents having to educate themselves regarding their rights and responsibilities.

“The local authority is under-funded and under-resourced when it comes to implementing and maintaining EHCPs, and there is a complete lack of suitable places for children like my son.”

She continued: “We had been into school for a meeting only yesterday - and then we got home to discover the news that Fulneck was closing. I was shocked and upset not only for us as a family, but also for the Soteria staff who have given such amazing support to my son and his peers.

“Every parent with an EHCP will now have to start looking for schools that could potentially meet their child’s needs and, from past experience, we know that Fulneck was completely unique in its size, flexibility and commitment to making the school feel safe.

“It isn’t straightforward for us to just identify a new school, even if there was one that was suitable. We would still need to get agreement from the local authority that they would name this new school on the EHCP - and this is a process that can take months and is often very difficult.

“I would hope that Fulneck will be liaising with parents and the local authority to try and ensure support for all affected children, but unfortunately the closure of the school will leave most of us wondering where to turn.”

In a statement posted online, a spokesperson for the school said: “Despite the dedicated efforts of the school and the Fulneck Trustees to sustain pupil numbers, a continued decline in enrolment, combined with rising operational costs, has made it increasingly challenging to maintain financial viability.

“Following a comprehensive strategic review and the exploration of all possible alternatives, the Trustees have made the difficult decision to plan for the school’s closure. We understand that this announcement will be distressing for our pupils, parents, staff, and the wider school community.”

It added that the trustees, board of governors and the school are “committed to ensuring that the school year finishes as planned”, with all teaching continuing until the end of the school year and pupils completing public and internal examinations as intended.

Coun Trish Smith, who represents the ward, said she was “in shock”. She added: “It is such a shame. I think this will be the first of many schools like it to close.

“My real concern is about where all of those children are going. My heart breaks for the pupils, teachers and staff. It’s such a sad day.”