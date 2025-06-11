Ofsted inspectors have praised the “raised expectations” at a Leeds primary school since joining the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors visited the primary school, previously rated Outstanding in its last full inspection in 2019, for the first time since it joined the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owlcotes oversees eight primary schools across Leeds, including Armley Park, which has recently enjoyed a ratings turnaround, and Morley Victoria, which joined the trust last year.

Manor Wood Primary School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, has been praised by Ofsted. | James Hardisty

The education watchdog said: “Manor Wood is an inclusive and welcoming school. It knows each pupil as an individual and prioritises their well-being. Pupils are polite and courteous. They are proud of their school and describe it, rightly, as a ‘fair and kind community’.

“The school is highly ambitious for all pupils and determined that they will achieve well. The work pupils complete and the knowledge they gain over their time at the school demonstrates that these ambitions are fulfilled. At Manor Wood, every child does matter and every moment is made to count.”

Pupils at Manor Wood are “polite and courteous.” They are taught how to manage their emotions and to recognise when they need support. Bullying is described as rare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the last inspection, inspectors noted that the school has revised its curriculum, which “raised expectations and prioritised new vocabulary.” Each subject is “carefully sequenced” so that knowledge builds on what pupils have learned before.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “benefit from suitable adaptations” to the curriculum and their needs are “identified quickly.” The school provides the additional support that these pupils need to access the same curriculum as their peers.

Focusing on areas of potential improvement, the education watchdog said: “For some pupils at the early stages of learning their phonics, some transcriptional activities they complete are overly ambitious and unnecessarily complex. As a result, pupils are not able to apply their phonics knowledge and they make errors in their writing.

“In some subjects, the opportunities that the school gives pupils to recall prior learning do not check the most important curriculum content that the school wants them to remember, in enough detail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these recommendations, the early years provision is described by inspectors as “exceptionally well-resourced” and a creative place where children thrive. Staff encourage children’s learning and language by modelling high expectations.

Personal development is described as a strength of the school. By the time pupils leave Year 6, they are “well prepared for life beyond Manor Wood.”

Since joining Owlcotes, staff have benefited from well-being services, professional development opportunities and involvement in professional networks that the trust provides.