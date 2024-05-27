Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds primary school has been hailed for “removing educational barriers” following an Ofsted ratings turnaround.

Armley Park Primary School, located on Salisbury Terrace, Armley, was rated Good in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It completed a ratings turnaround for the school, previously rated Inadequate under the name Armley Primary School - prior to joining the Owlcotes Multi Academy Trust in December 2019.

The education watchdog said: “Armley Park is a place of hope, aspiration and care. Pupils and families enjoy unwavering support from the school. The school goes beyond the ‘extra mile’ to remove barriers to education.

“Lessons are engaging and stimulating and allow the pupils to learn in a comfortable environment. The school has a diverse curriculum.”

Behaviour in the school is calm and “expectations are high” for all pupils. Pupils know and like the clarity in the expectations staff have.

A curriculum for all pupils is in place at Armley Park. The school has taken time to develop a well-considered, broad set of subjects for the pupils to learn.

The report added: “The school has strong relationships with pupils and families. The pupils see the school as the centre of the community. A place where they feel listened to.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) enjoy the full curriculum. The school is fully inclusive.”

Pupils have positive attitudes to learning. When a pupil behaves inappropriately, staff take time to explain the “consequences of poor behaviour.”

Opportunities to develop social and emotional skills beyond the curriculum are wide and diverse. The personal development curriculum is rich.

Ms Emily Caine, Headteacher at Armley Park Primary School, said: “We would like to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication which has created a positive environment which allows children to learn in a way that suits their needs and encourages children to be the best they can be.

We are so pleased that the inspection team recognised the broad and engaging curriculum that we offer pupils at Armley Park, and it is wonderful to see the work done by staff to remove barriers to education for pupils is reflected in the report.

“We are so proud of our children who are always a credit to their families and to the school with their fantastic behaviour and attitudes.”

