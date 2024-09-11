A Leeds primary school has become the latest school to join the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust.

Rated Outstanding by Ofsted, Morley Victoria Primary School is a well-established primary school at the heart of its community.

Morley Victoria Primary is an inclusive school which provides pupils the opportunity and encouragement to be able to enjoy school and be successful. The staff team is led by the Headteacher, Mrs Jo Wood.

With over 450 pupils across 14 classes, Morley Victoria is the seventh primary school to join the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust, joining Pudsey Primrose Hill Primary School, Pudsey Waterloo Primary School, Calverley Parkside Primary School, Armley Park Primary School, Manor Wood Primary School and Spring Bank Primary School.

Mrs Wood said: “We are so excited to be joining the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust. We believe that Owlcotes’ values align with our own as a school and we are looking forward to being part of a like-minded community.

“Owlcotes’ comprehensive school improvement offer and commitment to preserving the unique identity of our school was a massive attraction to us and we are excited about the future as part of a multi-academy trust.”

The trust was established in March 2018 by its two founding primary schools, Pudsey Primrose Hill Primary School and Pudsey Waterloo Primary School, with the aim of developing a collaborative approach to school improvement, and a commitment to preserving the unique identity of any schools that join.

Each school is an equal partner and dedicated staff are committed to providing an inclusive and ambitious curriculum for all of pupils.

Mrs Lesley West, CEO of the Owlcotes Multi-Academy Trust, said “Morley Victoria Primary School is a fantastic school with a commitment to achieving the best for its pupils and the school community.

“We are so pleased to welcome them to the Owlcotes family. I have no doubt that Morley Victoria will fit in perfectly and be a valuable addition to our family of schools.”

Morley Victoria Primary School’s conversion to join the Owlcotes Trust will be marked by the Trust providing a £500 fund for Morley Victoria Primary School to provide a friendship bench, as chosen by the pupils at the school.