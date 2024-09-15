While schools have typically been evaluated based on their Ofsted rating, this is all set to change as single headline grades for schools will be scrapped with “immediate effect” according to the government website.

Single headline grades have been described by the government as “reductive” as they do not provide an assessment of the school’s performance overall across a range of areas.

This academic year, parents will instead see four grades across each of the following sub-categories: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Therefore, the ratings that schools have now will be the final single headline grades they receive before this change in evaluation is implemented.

Here are the 24 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, currently rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Highfield Primary School Highfield Primary School in Sandringham Green, was rated Outstanding in 2011. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Rothwell St Mary's RC Primary School Rothwell St Mary's RC Primary School in Royds Lane, Rothwell was rated Outstanding in 2013. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Horsforth Featherbank Primary School Horsforth Featherbank Primary School in Featherbank Avenue, Horsforth, was rated Outstanding in 2013. | Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

4 . Beechwood Primary School Beechwood Primary School in Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, was rated Outstanding in 2015. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Parklands Primary School Parklands Primary School in Dufton Approach, Leeds was rated Outstanding in 2017. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales